Apple Changed its Bagel Emoji After Outraged New Yorkers Called the Original Design a 'Monstrosity'

The emoji was changed in the latest version of iOS to a more realistic graphic and has added cream cheese.

October 16, 2018 2 min read

Apple has changed its bagel emoji after commentators online criticized the graphic, with some saying the previous design "looks like something you get from a cardboard box in the freezer section at Walmart."

Although emoji are defined by Unicode, an independent standards group, each tech company gets to come up with the images it uses to illustrate the emoji on its platforms.

The latest batch of emoji coming out for people's phones this fall includes a bagel -- and apparently, Apple's representation wasn't up to snuff.

You call this factory-produced bagel an emoji that stands for all bagels??? New Yorkers demand more. https://t.co/kvo6THEjNO — Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) October 3, 2018

Apple's new bagel emoji is a monstrosity https://t.co/0NUXWdLxfZ — Grub Street (@grubstreet) October 2, 2018

I’m organizing a march in New York City against Apple’s just-revealed bagel emoji, which comes out with the next iOS update. It looks like something you get from a cardboard box in the freezer section at Walmart. This insult will not stand. pic.twitter.com/Z44YFBuUlU — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) October 3, 2018

Apple apparently heard the criticism, because in the latest beta version of iOS, the iPhone's software, the bagel emoji has been transformed into a more realistic image, according to Emojipedia, a widely-respected emoji resource.