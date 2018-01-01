Kif Leswing

Google Is Planning a Huge $1 Billion Campus in New York
Google says the expansion will enable it to add 7,000 employees in New York, in what it is calling its "Global Business Organization."
Emoji
Apple Changed Its Bagel Emoji After Outraged New Yorkers Called the Original Design a 'Monstrosity'
The emoji was changed in the latest version of iOS to a more realistic graphic and has added cream cheese.
Net Neutrality
Here Are the Rules the Government Just Proposed to End Net Neutrality
Read the full text of the order, which would let internet providers create fast lanes and block apps and services.
Uber
Apple Gave Uber's App 'Unprecedented' Access to a Secret Backdoor That Can Record iPhone Screens
However, there is no evidence that Uber used this access to take advantage of the iPhone features.
Security
Everyone Is Talking About WikiLeaks' Massive CIA Data Dump -- Here's What's Going On
WikiLeaks on Tuesday published a large cache of documents that it said are from the CIA that relate to its hacking tools.
Tim Cook
Tim Cook Laid Out the Playbook for Apple's Next Big Thing
Apple needs a new platform. And Apple CEO Tim Cook knows it.
Apple
Apple Says It Has Solved its Gender Pay Gap
Despite efforts from some of the biggest and most powerful tech companies, Silicon Valley still hires a disproportionate amount of white guys, according to voluntarily released diversity reports.
Nintendo
Pokemon Go Asks For 'Full Access' To Your Google Account
Basically, if you log into Pokemon Go through your Google account on an iPhone - which is the first option provided -- it gives "full access" to your account. According to Google's help page, that should only be "granted to applications you fully trust."
Snapchat
Snapchat Has a Plan to Supercharge Its Lackluster Ad Business
The messaging startup will make it easier to buy and target ads.
Internet
More People Opt to Use Cellular Data in Lieu of Broadband
In 2013, 70 percent of Americans had home broadband, according to a Pew study of more than 6,000 American adults. This year, only 67 percent did.
Data Security
BlackBerry CEO Blasts Apple's Approach to Security
In a blog post yesterday, Chen called out Apple for putting the brand's reputation above the greater good.