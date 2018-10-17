Money Management

Free Webinar: Smart Solutions to Manage Accounts Payable Like a Pro

Learn how to avoid the most common pitfalls associated with AP and how to optimize the entire process.
Entrepreneurs and their teams are often, and rightly, very concerned about the money that’s coming into their businesses. After all, it’s what keeps the lights on and keeps the operation chugging along. But equal attention needs to be paid to the money that’s leaving your business—your debts and expenses.

Sometimes, a company’s AP is plagued by issues: Poorly-organized records, slow/inconsistent processing, or even money gone missing, to name just a few.

So, how can you get your AP in order? Attend a 60-minute webinar entitled, “Smart Solutions to Manage Accounts Payable Like a Pro,” to find out.

Presented by SAP Concur and Entrepreneur, this webinar will explore some of the common pitfalls associated with AP and offer smart solutions for overcoming those issues and truly optimizing the process.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

  • Why reviewing your financial and AP reports regularly can increase profitability and help you save in fees and penalties over time.
  • The key elements you need in your invoicing system for more organization thereby helping you avoid common invoicing mistakes.
  • How to leverage expense reimbursement systems to track expenses more accurately for tax efficiency and help you maximize your tax deductions.

The webinar will be moderated by Brittney Castro, a certified financial planner and founder and CEO of Financially Wise. Joining Castro for the conversation will be Claire Van Holland, a data analytics, financial projections, and budget forecasting pro and founder of CV Ledger, a financial services firm; as well as Wendy Steinthal, co-founder and CFO of Type A, an accounting and financial services firm.

The “Smart Solutions to Manage Accounts Payable Like a Pro” webinar will take place Thursday November 15 at 9 a.m. PST | 12 p.m. EST.

