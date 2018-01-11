The Digest Live

This Entrepreneur Went From Graduating West Point to Setting Up a Cocktail School

Liquor Lab founder Owen Meyer discusses launching and growing the business and how to make a delicious cocktail.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Entrepreneur Went From Graduating West Point to Setting Up a Cocktail School
Image credit: Helen Yin | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
0 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Digest Live

This Entrepreneur Went From Graduating West Point to Setting Up a Cocktail School

Coffee

Here's the Process to Create One of the Best Cups of Coffee I've Ever Had

The Digest

Meet the Entrepreneur Behind the Healthy, Clean Snack Loved by Googlers