Change Your Mind About Failure

Gary Vaynerchuk makes the argument that just putting in the time and energy might not be enough to make a successful business.
Everyone thinks they can be a great entrepreneur. But is that what you’re best at? If a rabbit is trying hard to be a frog, it may make a decent frog. But it would be a much better rabbit.

To be successful, you have to combine your natural talent with hard work. Even the most dedicated football player can’t make it to the NFL without innate skill.

That’s why I’m revisiting a conversation I had with a person who was born to be an entrepreneur and who has spent his life pursuing it: the legendary Gary Vaynerchuk. Vaynerchuk is CEO of the full-service advertising agency VaynerMedia and is a venture capitalist who has invested in companies like Snapchat, Birchbox, Venmo and Uber. He’s a five-time New York Times bestselling author and a sought-after public speaker.

Vaynerchuk makes the argument just putting in the time and energy might not be enough to make a successful business.

Learn how to deal with failure in entrepreneurship on Episode 702.

