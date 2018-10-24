Five Ways to Turn Goals into Reality

Become very clear with your exact goals and aspirations

October 24, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Each one of us has a goal but many are not sure where and how to start. Let’s face it, achieving goals in an efficient manner can be tricky.

While there isn’t a magic wand that can turn goals into realities, there are certainly some steps we can take to ensure we achieve the goals we set. Here are five steps that can help you.

What is it you want?

Become very clear with your exact goals and aspirations. For example, it may be a car. Start by writing down every detail of that car from the colour to the interior trim. You must have a perfect visual image in your mind. Most people are just content with “wanting” so you need to flick the switch to “needing” and make this visually clear.

Know the cost

So it's all well and good that you know you want it but how much is it? If you want a pair of new shoes, the first thing you do is figure out the price, right? So why should this be any different with anything else? Write down the upfront financial cost taking the time to calculate everything involved whether that be property taxes, maintenance, staff fees, servicing, bank repayments/fees, etc. It doesn’t just stop at the finances; you need to also factor in your personal time and energy required. You must calculate “all” the costs, then you can turn the desire from a dream to a crystal clear goal you can work towards.

Getting there

Now that you know the price, you need to establish how you are going to get there. For me personally, I run e-commerce stores so I find that for most businesses including my own, it's easier to break your goals down into monthly/daily figures. So let's say you were aiming for an extra $10,000 per month in turnover and you owned an e-commerce store that sold $75 products. You will need to sell an extra 133 products a month, which is only five products per day. Breaking it down to simple goals makes it easier to achieve.

Keep trying

Keep in mind, you probably won't get it right the first time. Rome wasn’t built in a day, neither will your business. It takes time, energy and resilience and, to put it bluntly, you most probably won't be successful on your first try. Even if you don’t succeed the first time around, take this as a win and learn as much as you can from the failure. Next time you won't make the same mistakes.

Stay positive

Remember to keep it all in perspective. Even though you have the dreams and ambitions, take the time to be thankful for where you are today. Whenever a problem or hurdle comes your way, remember that it is just the universe challenging you on your way to the ultimate goal. Show gratitude for how far you have come and the journey you are on. If you get beaten down by one thing, or you give up halfway there, you have not clearly visualized your goals and dreams. Go back to step one and start again.