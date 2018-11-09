Europe

The Top 10 European Countries to Start a Business (Infographic)

If you want to run a business, not just work at one, then these 10 countries are worth researching.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Top 10 European Countries to Start a Business (Infographic)
Image credit: SmallBusinessPrices.co.uk
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read

Starting a successful business is really hard. Not only do you need to work hard to see your vision through, to take on multiple roles and to take risks, but you also need a little luck along the way. You need to have the right sort of support around you, which can help you overcome tough times and thrive during the good ones.

Related: 5 European Countries Great for Startups

A new study by SmallBusinessPrices.co.uk can help you find a country that supports your business ambitions. The study weighs education levels, employment rates and several other factors to break down the top 10 European countries where you can start a business. Those top three are, in order:

  1. Ireland ranked first among the European countries in ease of paying taxes and fourth for ease of getting credit. Those low financial thresholds helped it take the top spot despite relatively low numbers in labor participation rate and mean monthly earnings.
  2. Iceland experienced 7.2 percent annual GDP growth, the highest number of any country on the list. Iceland’s 83.8 percent labor participation also ranked first among the top 10.
  3. Sweden was ranked as the third-easiest country to start a business and the fourth easiest country for trading across borders. Those numbers helped overcome its relatively low-ranked mean monthly earnings.

For a full list of the top 10 countries, check out the infographic below.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Europe

Why Europe Is the Next Major Startup Hub

Starting a Business

5 European Countries Great for Startups

Tech Startups

Why Portugal Is the New Land of Opportunity for Tech Startups