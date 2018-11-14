A Change Advocate

Ten years back Ayesha hadn't spoken publicly about her sexuality because she felt it was her private matter.

November 14, 2018

“Your sexuality doesn’t define you. What does sexuality got to do with the kind of person you are.” This thought had been in Ayesha Kapur’s mind all through. Though Ayesha Kapur is a very private person, she always felt that the society puts enough labels on things, but she found it difficult to understand why it labels people.

When Ayesha was in her mid-thirties she felt the need to live in an honest world. She was fortunate to be surrounded by an environment which was very supportive and that really helped. On how did she come out in open, she says, “It’s just a feeling of being ready and it’s about the people who were around me. We are just like any other human being. We live life just like anybody else does. It doesn’t matter whether you are a heterosexual or homosexual. Love is love. We don’t love differently, we don’t work differently. We are just human beings at the end of the day.”

Ayesha had had her own struggles in the past. Even when it came to accepting herself, she says, “I don’t think it was about accepting myself because I knew in my heart that I am no different because I have a different sexuality.” Her thoughts were simple and forthcoming as they are today. She says, “There is nothing about love being looked in a negative light. It’s only a positive emotion. I feel the world would be better off with more love.”

Ten years back Ayesha hadn’t spoken publicly about her sexuality because she felt it was her private matter. She says, “For me being a homosexual is a private matter. I am not wearing a sticker. I don’t feel the need to announce it. Just like a heterosexual doesn’t feel the need to announce it. Sexuality is a very private matter. I never had a problem with it. I am not here to prove to anyone as to who I am, what I am. I am very comfortable in my own skin.”

The entrepreneur at the moment is taking a break and will soon be back with ice cream business by the beginning of next year. Post the Supreme Court verdict on September 6, she is happy to see sensitization programmes across many corporates.

