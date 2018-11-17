10 Proven Ways Good Leaders Build Trust With Their Employees (Infographic)

Trust is vital for your business, so here's how to build it with your employees.

November 17, 2018 2 min read

According to an infographic by Business Backer, 93 percent of employees feel that trust in their boss is essential to being satisfied at work. Employees who aren’t satisfied might be tempted to work with less excitement, to miss work or cause problems within the workplace.

That’s why, if you want to keep your business running smoothly, it’s important to build trust with your employees. Good leaders use all sorts of communication tricks to learn what their employees are feeling, adapt based on those feelings and then clearly explain what to do next.

This infographic breaks down 10 proven ways to build trust, which include:

Show them the big picture. If your employees can understand the company’s direction, they can contextualize their efforts and see why they’re important. That’s why you should always introduce company goals, ways of working and role expectations for every new employee. Set clear expectations. This goes back to the first point. But if you can define exactly what’s needed, then your employees can be more focused and trust that their efforts are worthwhile. You should ask them to recap what you’re telling them and ask if your expectations are achievable. That way, everyone is on the same page about what comes next.

You can learn about the other strategies in the infographic below.