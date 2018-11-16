Well Travelled Children Grow Up To Be Smart Entrepreneurs

Travelling not only makes children independent but also gives them the self-confidence of making their own choices to become future entrepreneurs

November 16, 2018 3 min read

We all worry about our children and their future. It often makes us wonder if they will be able to make enough of their life and sustain in their jobs or businesses. As parents, we hope that we have given them the best education and provided the best opportunities for learning. One of the ways to worry less is to relax and what better way to chill than taking a vacation. This article will give you more reason to travel with your children and bother less about their future because it is about to open a world of possibilities for your child. Travel is the best way to shape your child’s life and make them equipped professionals.

Dealing With Uncertainties

Travel is a plate full of uncertainties, and similarly, entrepreneurship is also full of surprising situations that demand decisive and assertive actions. Children are made aware that when a journey is taken on, there are challenges to be resolved. All things planned don’t necessarily go as thought. This helps them develop life skills of resolution and problem-solving.

Travelling to unknown destinations, away from the comforts of being home is an eye-opening experience. Children realise and see that accomplishing simple tasks can take longer than usual, which teaches them patience and perseverance. The agility to learn fast, adapt as required and apply new skills serves well in life and as an entrepreneur.

Respect For Others

In today’s times, accepting and respecting people of different backgrounds and from all walks of life is a necessity. Meeting new people, exposure to different cultures and surroundings is the most ideal way to break down barriers to be world citizens. We don’t realise that our thoughts and the things we hear as adults brush onto the children. Undoing this by travelling to diverse locations will not only build tolerance in your child but also embrace newness. Every person is unique and should be approached with an open mind. This will not only help your children succeed but also make them unprejudiced global citizens.

Learning From The Experience of Others

These new explorations also give children a natural knack for networking and having conversations sans inhibitions. It makes them express and connect with everyone around them. Travel makes any individual inclusive of their surroundings than staying aloof and unresponsive. In the entrepreneurship world, this opens doors to opportunities and fosters strong relationships.

Expanding New Horizons as a Result of Curiosity

Nurturing curiosity at a very young age becomes essential in today's information age. Making sure that you involve your child from the planning stage of your travels is a good way to feed their inquisitiveness. Hand them books about the destination, read to them facts and interesting stories from the planned cities. It is also a good idea to take a map along and explore a place, just to add adventure in the journey. This not only makes children independent but also gives them the self-confidence of making their own choices.

Power of Decisionmaking

Making decisions gives them the chance to make mistakes and learn that decisions have consequences. It further enables children to find a solution. The ability to tackle problems and unsolicited situations with poise and smart decision making will only make them take risks wisely in their businesses.

Conclusion

Lastly, the very popular quote that reads as “Travel is the best teacher. The only way to an open mind is by taking a plane out into the open world” is a testament of the magic that travel can create in an individual.