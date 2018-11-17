The Executive Selection: Rituals

Influenced by the grooming traditions of ancient Japanese warriors, The Ritual of Samurai by Rituals Cosmetics is worth checking out for your skincare needs.

November 17, 2018 1 min read

Influenced by the grooming traditions of ancient Japanese warriors, The Ritual of Samurai by Rituals Cosmetics offers a skin and body care range infused with botanicals such as tiger grass, ginseng, and organic bamboo, along with Japanese mint essences to protect and nourish your skin. Start off with The Ritual of Samurai Scrub and Face Wash to exfoliate and purify your skin, followed by the Shave Gel and Shave Repair Lotion for a smooth shave, and finish off with the Cooling Ice Shower Gel and Cool Deo Spray to refresh your body.

