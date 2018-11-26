Women in Business

Men: Be the Hero

It's about finding better ways to work together.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Men: Be the Hero
Image credit: PeopleImages | Getty Images
Content Provider
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Ellevate

Being pro-women does not mean being anti-men. We want -- and need -- men to work with us as partners to redefine how the workplace should work for everyone’s benefit.

Related: How to Address Gender Inequity at Work

The major work to be done is pushing against the status quo and questioning whether existing ways of working, operational practices and cultures really reflect today’s values and drive engagement for men and women alike.

It's not about separating the men from the women -- forming an internal women’s group is not the answer in isolation. It's about finding better ways to work together.

It also does not have to be about looking in the rearview mirror and revisiting past generations’ ways to doing things. It is about looking forward and making it work now.

There are tremendous benefits to be gained, benefits we all reap:

Related: Shifting the Paradigm to Embrace Gender Differences

There are small things you can do right away that start to change the tide. Mentor an up-and-coming female co-worker. Introduce women you work with to key men in your networks and vice versa. Make sure you evenly distribute or rotate the administrative/housekeeping tasks at work among male and female team members. Ensure women get time to present in a meaningful way in key meetings. Go to bat for professional development specific to women.

Changing the status quo can feel like a monumental task. But, like any big effort, it can be broken down into small tasks that you can start chipping away at right now. Momentum will start to build, and then it will begin to carry itself and generate its own energy and excitement. Each next step gets easier.

To the men who have been great partners and mentors and have helped, we say thank you. Please keep helping, keep the dialogue going and set a great example for others. You make it possible for us all to win.

(By Michelle Bogan. Bogan is founder and CEO of Equity for Women.)

More From Women Entrepreneur

Men: Be the Hero
Women in Business

Men: Be the Hero

It's about finding better ways to work together.
Ellevate | 3 min read
The Gender Wage Gap Inspires More Women to Create Their Own Paycheck
Women Entrepreneurs

The Gender Wage Gap Inspires More Women to Create Their Own Paycheck

Women will not wait for men to pay them fair wages or for laws to come in place.
Aimee Tariq | 6 min read
(Podcast) How This Wife and Husband Founder Team Is Putting Smiles on Babies' Faces
Podcasts

(Podcast) How This Wife and Husband Founder Team Is Putting Smiles on Babies' Faces

Melissa and Trevor Schill, founders of Baby Teething Tubes, discuss the origins of their product and how they're growing the brand.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
How to Launch a Specialized Diversity and Inclusion Program (That Your Company Can Actually Follow)
Workplace Diversity

How to Launch a Specialized Diversity and Inclusion Program (That Your Company Can Actually Follow)

Fixing the persistent problems women face goes beyond hiring efforts -- it's about constructing an environment that retains top talent, one that is all-inclusive and collaborative.
Ghazal Asif | 6 min read

More from Entrepreneur

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Women in Business

4 Industries Women Continue to Dominate

Women in Business

Why I Appreciate How Far Women Have Come, Rather Than Dwelling on the Gender Gap

Women in Business

The 24 Most Powerful Female Executives and Their Net Worths