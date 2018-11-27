Apps

Apple Entrepreneur Camp Launches to Help Women App Developers

Applications are open today for the new program.
Image credit: Apple
Apple today launched a new initiative dedicated to supporting women founders called The Apple Entrepreneur Camp. The aim of the program is to provide resources, networking and mentoring opportunities for female entrepreneurs in the app space.

In order to apply for the program’s first session in January 2019, app-driven business that have a working app or prototype must be either founded or co-founded by women entrepreneurs or have at least one woman on the development team. The program will have quarterly sessions for 20 app companies going forward, but the pilot session will select 10 companies.

“Apple is committed to helping more women assume leadership roles across the tech sector and beyond,” Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said in a statement about the program’s launch. “We’re proud to help cultivate female leadership in the app development community with the new Apple Entrepreneur Camp, and we’re inspired both by the incredible work that’s already happening, and what’s sure to come.”

Participants will get one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program, tickets to the next Apple Worldwide Developers Conference and access to the Apple Entrepreneur Camp Alumni Forum.

The program will consist of a two week technology lab and guidance from Apple engineers. Up to three employees of an accepted company can attend, but at least one must be a woman developer, and one has to be the female founder, co-founder or CEO. Even if applicants don’t get into the first round, Apple will keep applications on file for a year.

