The Boring Company

Elon Musk's Boring Company Abandons Plan for L.A. Westside Test Tunnel

It follows a lawsuit filed by community activists.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk's Boring Company Abandons Plan for L.A. Westside Test Tunnel
Image credit: Boring Company via engadget
Guest Writer
Writer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Elon Musk's Boring Company is ditching plans to build a 2.5-mile test tunnel underneath Los Angeles's 405 freeway and Sepulveda Boulevard. The controversial project had been the focus of a lawsuit filed by two neighborhood groups, accusing L.A. officials of violating state law by exempting the plans from environmental review. A settlement was reached last month and, on Tuesday, the Boring Company and the Westside activists made the closure official.

"The Boring Company is no longer seeking the development of the Sepulveda test tunnel," the parties said in a joint statement. Musk's tunnel-digging plans will now focus instead on completing the tunnel to Dodgers stadium. The company's L.A./Hawthorne test tunnel is also due to open next month, with Musk promising free rides to the public.

But as this latest settlement shows, there seems to be a disconnect between Musk's ambitious traffic-dodging venture (and the municipalities eager to approve them) and the residents above ground. The plaintiffs in the now-settled lawsuit cited the disruptive nature of the work that goes into creating what Musk describes as "disturbingly large" underground loops. They also said the scale of the project would be too large to qualify for an environmental exemption. An attorney for the groups said the settlement agreement was confidential, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Boring's tunnels will rely on Loop shuttles that can carry pedestrians, cyclists and private vehicles at speeds of up to 150mph. Its aim is to ferry traveller's around on those shuttles for as little as $1 in a bid to reduce traffic congestion in big cities.

More from Entrepreneur

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Boring Company

Elon Musk's Boring Company Will Build a High-Speed Link in Chicago

The Boring Company

Elon Musk Just Poured More Than $100 Million Into The Boring Company

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Walks Full Length of His Boring L.A. Tunnel