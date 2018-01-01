Saqib Shah

Guest Writer
Writer

Elon Musk Says the SEC Can't Stop Him From Tweeting What He Wants
The Tesla chief also tackled that pot smoking incident.
2 min read
Tesla Shoots Down Leaked Model Y Production Schedule
The documents said it planned to produce 7,000 Model SUVs a week at its Gigafactory 1.
2 min read
Elon Musk's Boring Company Abandons Plan for L.A. Westside Test Tunnel
It follows a lawsuit filed by community activists.
2 min read
It's Official: Amazon's HQ2 Will Be Split Between NYC and Arlington, Va.
Its new headquarters will create a total of 50,000 jobs, Amazon says.
3 min read
Facebook Admits Using Two-Factor Phone Numbers to Target Ads
Surprise, surprise.
2 min read
Hacker Says He'll Livestream Deletion of Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page
You can tune into Facebook Live this Sunday to see if he pulls it off.
2 min read
Facebook Teaches You How to Keep Your Data Private
The social network has also published its 'privacy principles.'
2 min read
Tesla's Newest Driving Mode Is 'Chill'
The new mode, introduced in its latest update, is for those who don't like ludicrously fast rides.
2 min read
Mark Zuckerberg Visits Puerto Rico in VR
The social network is using its AI-assisted maps to help search and rescue teams.
2 min read
Microsoft's 'Zo' Chatbot Picked Up Some Offensive Habits
Zo went cray-cray like Tay.
2 min read
