Saqib Shah

Elon Musk
Elon Musk Says the SEC Can't Stop Him From Tweeting What He Wants
The Tesla chief also tackled that pot smoking incident.
Tesla
Tesla Shoots Down Leaked Model Y Production Schedule
The documents said it planned to produce 7,000 Model SUVs a week at its Gigafactory 1.
The Boring Company
Elon Musk's Boring Company Abandons Plan for L.A. Westside Test Tunnel
It follows a lawsuit filed by community activists.
Amazon
It's Official: Amazon's HQ2 Will Be Split Between NYC and Arlington, Va.
Its new headquarters will create a total of 50,000 jobs, Amazon says.
Facebook Admits Using Two-Factor Phone Numbers to Target Ads
Surprise, surprise.
Hacker Says He'll Livestream Deletion of Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page
You can tune into Facebook Live this Sunday to see if he pulls it off.
Facebook Teaches You How to Keep Your Data Private
The social network has also published its 'privacy principles.'
Tesla
Tesla's Newest Driving Mode Is 'Chill'
The new mode, introduced in its latest update, is for those who don't like ludicrously fast rides.
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg Visits Puerto Rico in VR
The social network is using its AI-assisted maps to help search and rescue teams.
Microsoft
Microsoft's 'Zo' Chatbot Picked Up Some Offensive Habits
Zo went cray-cray like Tay.