Personal Care Businesses

Why Millennials are Going Minimal

Just a couple of basic makeup essentials and she is ready to rock her wedding day
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Millennials are Going Minimal
Image credit: graphicstock
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The wedding season of this year has begun and we hear wedding bells all around. The season of tying the knot has witnessed several changes over the years and so, has the trend in bridal make-up. Though the bold full make-up look of the bride does not go out of fashion, the millennials in recent times are going for softer shades - millennial pink making a wave - and a natural look with minimal make-up.

The Indian wedding consists of a chain of events – starting from the engagement party to the ceremony of Mehendi, the much-awaited sangeet and the main event followed by a magnificent reception. It takes meticulous preparation to make all these events an unforgettable memory while keeping an imperative focus of the look of the bride.

Brides of the millennial generation are very much in harmony with the knowledge of the beauty and makeup trends – thanks to social media! It is whole new ball game with brides opting for softer shades such as pink, peach, earthy tones etc. which gives them a natural look. Some also go for a minimal glitter to help them ‘glow’ on their memorable day.

Less is More

The Indian brides have comprehended that less is more with wedding day make-up. It helps them develop their own personal style and brings out their natural beauty. They are opting for a soft, naturally pretty finish. Brides want the skin to be light and dewy (but not shiny) and full coverage (but not cakey). Minimal make-up accentuates the natural unique features of the bride while giving her a flawless version of herself. The bride does not need to wear full-face make-up with 30 different beauty products to look beautiful. Just a couple of basic makeup essentials and she is ready to rock her wedding day.

Skincare awareness

One of the primary reasons for the brides to go minimal in make-up is the rise of skincare awareness. Make-up does harm your skin if the right ingredients are not used. ‘Natural’ is the talk of the town at the moment. Earlier, consumers would slather, lather, rub and spray different skin care products on their body every day; and since our skin acts more like a sponge than a barrier, they absorbed all the harmful chemicals. However, in today’s world, the majority of consumers are health conscious and the demand for natural ingredients is gaining momentum.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Meet the Lady Behind One of the Leading Multi-brand Beauty Retailers in India

Veganism

Vegan Businesses Are Making In-roads in India

Environment

Illinois Outlaws Beauty Products Containing Non-Biodegradable Microbeads