Some more ways how brands can make use of Spectacles for content marketing the effective way

December 5, 2018 5 min read

The concept of Spectacles sounds interesting, isn’t it? Experimenting with new technology is the need of the time, and that’s where Snapchat took over. Snapchat’s initiative to assay people with an unusual approach to recording videos through spectacles superseded the idea of Google Glass and banged the market with a heavy turbulence.

The idea behind Spectacles is to capture your adventures while on the go, more like a GoPro, but this one is for your face. Not just that, soon Snapchat could launch a pair of augmented Reality Powered Spectacles, which will be quite different from the current version with hard-to-guess features.

The progression of social media giant to a camera company is noteworthy. So many people and enterprises are making use of the product throughout the world. The point is when the product is all about videos, can it be used effectively for marketing? To be honest, this piece of super-cool technology revolutionized the definition of content marketing and took it to a new level.

10 ways brands can use Snapchat Spectacles for content marketing

1. Share the news of launch by showcasing its use

Planning to launch your new product on the market? Just upload the video on social media platforms about the launch, and distribute it to different social channels. Videos add life to content and get viral quickly. Just imagine the effect of a live video on the product’s launch and speaking to your customers about the product and your story. Just let them know what inspired you to come up with a new product in the market and how is it better than your competitors. Undoubtedly, it will work like an icing on the cake on your brand’s image.

2. Give an organization’s internal tour

We all know the importance of social media marketing. Don’t you think that it will be fun to take your brand’s followers inside your organization and show them what’s happening inside? Isn’t it cool? The best thing about the video is that you can add a personal touch to it by narrating about the activities going on to generate the interest of the viewers.

Example: Pearl Academy recently collaborated with bloggers for the creation of experiential content. The complete tour was broadcasted on snapchat and content was created from snapchat spectacles

3. Focus on Positive Aspects

Here is an example. Suppose you are a food product brand, then you can hail around your company’s manufacturing unit and let the viewers know how the product is made and packaged. You may end up earning points for your fantastic factory’s arrangement in terms of health and hygiene.

4. Boost your brand’s goodwill

Remember, through Snapchat spectacle you can change the negatives of your brand to positive. Make it a point to shoot an interesting and exciting video. Social media followers believe what is shown to them for they trust you to the core. It is a grand strategy to create goodwill for one’s brand.

5. Interact directly with your target audience

Not to forget that spectacles also have an audio feature so you can directly speak to your customers while recording. Ask them questions and request them to leave their feedback. Don’t you think that it is a convenient way to reach your audience? Indeed! It is and that is why Snap spectacles have become the hot favourite of the digital marketers.

6. Post-How-to videos

Spectacles allow viewers to record a video according to their perspective. So you can also make “how to” videos to educate your customers about your product or service. Direct interaction with the potential clients offers them a better idea of the commodity or service and ignites their interest. “How to” content is a road to killing the hunger of curious minds and a perfect strategy to earn new followers. After all, everyone likes to stay updated.

7. Tell a visual story

Create your brand’s story by wearing these cool set of spectacles. Spectacles do not automatically load your videos to any of the social media sites. So you can capture various clips and can link them to tell your brand’s story to the viewers. Make sure that the association of the clips is meaningful and fulfils your purpose. After all, viewers are always very fussy about the content they watch, and a lifeless and meaningless content hardly get views. Hence, the story should be related and exciting. You can also approach influencers to create a sponsored content that can be circulated in different platforms for maximum reach.



Example of visual stories created from Snapchat Spectacles: