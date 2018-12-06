AR/VR

Augmented Reality in Businesses: What Will the Future Look Like?

Today, augmented reality holds a number of applications for businesses,providing an opportunity for brands to stand out from the rest
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Augmented Reality in Businesses: What Will the Future Look Like?
Image credit: Pixabay
Creative Director, Mo Works
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

In 2016, the Japanese anime franchise Pokemon released a revolutionary smartphone game. The free app, known as Pokemon Go, uses the Global Positioning System(GPS) on mobile devices to challenge users (as the franchise’s slogan says) to "catch 'em all," or collect as many of the game's virtual creatures as possible.

The game went viral, capturing the attention of both young and old video game fans alike. In fact, the game popularized location-based and augmented reality (AR) technology, promoting physical activity and helping local businesses grow due to increased foot traffic.

In May 2018, the game had received over 800 million downloads worldwide, and it has 147 million monthly active users as of May 2018. As of September 2018, the game has grossed $2.01 billion worldwide.

What is AR?

According to Merriam-Webster, augmented reality is “an enhanced version of reality created by the use of technology to overlay digital information on an image of something being viewed through a device (such as a smartphone camera).” Unlike virtual reality that creates a fully virtual environment around a user, AR makes use of the existing real-world surroundings and integrates virtual components into this environment. This makes it more interactive and real.

Another great thing about AR is that you only need your smartphone to enjoy it – you won’t need bulky and expensive VR headsets. This means, that AR has greater chances to become more widespread. That’s why many startups are using augmented reality in their businesses, like Zukaz, a platform for consumers to “hunt” real cash vouchers, which can be redeemed at selected stores or businesses.

Bringing People and Businesses Together

AR bridges the gap and creates opportunities for businesses to reach their target audience in real-time. This means customers can experience your products or services as they are meant to be. In the retail sector, savvy brands are using AR as a powerful form of marketing to connect with their consumers meaningfully and creatively. This new form of marketing is not only effective but it is also budget-friendly as compared to traditional forms of marketing.

Build Trust and Confidence

When selling high-end products like luxury goods or furniture, AR offers businesses the opportunity to demonstrate the value of their products to customers who might be hesitant. Immersive technology allows potential customers to visualize and experience the product for themselves before buying it. IKEA recently released their AR application that allows you to do just that. It can even scale the furniture and change colors, so you can choose that perfect couch for your living room.

Train Employees

Training and educating your employees using AR can be a highly immersive and interactive method of learning. Trainees can run through AR scenarios as many times as they want to thoroughly understand a concept or a procedure. Furthermore, using AR for training creates an interactive and immersive experience across multiple senses, which can help the trainees perceive things better and learn faster. By using multi-layered graphics, even the most complex processes and methods can be simplified for the trainees. AR can easily increase the depth of the training programs, thereby helping businesses impart wide knowledge among their employees within a short time.

Company managers that don’t have AR as part of their business strategy may regret as there are endless possibilities in this new technology. AR will enter almost every sphere of our life beginning with social media and ending with e-commerce.

(With inputs by Ian Yun)

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

AR/VR

AR/VR and the Future of Immersive Problem-Solving

Wearable Tech

7 Wearable Tech Gadgets Every Entrepreneur Must Own

Technology

Why AR & VR Are the Need of the Hour