Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for 2019

Bain & Company takes the #1 spot.

December 6, 2018 3 min read

Earning a Glassdoor Best Places to Work award even once is a huge accomplishment in and of itself -- but winning 11 times? That’s downright exceptional.

This year’s winner, Bain & Company, has done just that. The Boston-based consulting firm beat out hundreds of thousands of employers for the top spot, marking its 11th consecutive year on the Employees’ Choice Awards list.

Bain has ranked No. 1 four times (2012, 2014, 2017, 2019) -- making it the only employer to claim the top spot four times since the Best Places to Work award debuted in 2009 -- and is up from the #2 spot last year. Founded in 1973, Bain currently operates 57 offices in 36 countries and offers its collective knowledge, experience and global network to its clients around the globe.

“It feels fantastic for all of us at Bain & Company to win this top spot,” says Manny Maceda, Worldwide Managing Partner at Bain & Company. “This year our leadership has invested in more frequent communication to share our vision and strategic ambitions for our firm, including a reaffirmation of our company mission. The level of transparency and engagement from firm leadership translates directly to employee enthusiasm and excitement about our business outlook and firm journey.”

Employees at the firm -- known as Bainies -- boast about the high-performance environment with strong emphasis on company culture plus the career-defining perks. From externships -- four to six-month externships at an organization of an employee’s choice related to their professional goals -- to global soccer tournaments, regular team off-sites and happy hours, Bain embodies a modern workplace.

While Bain took the top spot, Glassdoor has recognized a total of 100 companies in our 2019 Best Places to Work list for U.S. Large Employers (defined as more than 1,000 employees). Beyond that, we’ve also compiled Best Places to Work Lists for U.S. Small & Medium Companies (fewer than 1,000 employees), the UK, Canada, France and Germany.*

Here are a handful of amazing companies that have won big this year:

Top 5 Best Places to Work: U.S. Large Employers

1. Bain & Company

Company Rating: 4.6

2. Zoom Video Communications

Company Rating: 4.5

3. In-N-Out Burger

Company Rating: 4.5

4. Procore Technologies

Company Rating: 4.5

5. Boston Consulting Group

Company Rating: 4.5

Top 5 Best Places to Work: U.S. Small & Medium Employers

1. Heap

Company Rating: 4.9

2. Horizon Innovations

Company Rating: 4.9

3. Silverline

Company Rating: 4.9

4. Marketing 360

Company Rating: 4.9

5. Digital Prospectors

Company Rating: 4.9

For over a decade, we’ve taken great pride in honoring companies that employees love working for -- and we don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. With winners determined based on employee feedback -- no nomination process, no employee surveys or questionnaires and certainly no costs or fees involved -- making it to Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list is truly an elite honor. Congratulations to all companies recognized, and to job seekers: if you’re looking to make your next career move, check out open positions at the Best Places to Work now!