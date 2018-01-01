Holiday Parties
The Rules of Etiquette for Your Office Holiday Party
Follow these tips to avoid cringe-worthy moments at your next holiday party.
Relocation
Cities and States That Will Pay You to Move There
Here are the top seven communities that will pay you to live there.
Careers
Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for 2019
Bain & Company takes the #1 spot.
Cover letters
15 Words and Phrases to Never Include in a Cover Letter
Given the importance of a cover letter, you cannot afford to blow it.
Holidays
7 Ways to Manage Employee Holiday Time Off
There are ways to keep your business running and keep employees happy.
These Are the 10 Highest Paying Jobs at Google
Using Glassdoor salary data, we've compiled a list of the top 10 highest paying jobs at Google, and what duties help to snag those salaries.
Introverts
Why You Should Promote High-Performing Introverts
Here are some of the reasons why high-performing introverts are valuable to your ever-growing organization.
Gig Economy
The Gig Economy: How to Jump in During a Career Transition
Use the following ideas to become a part of this new work movement and -- bonus -- make extra cash along the way.
Hiring Tips
5 Signs a Candidate Is Lying or Exaggerating
Every once in a while, you will find a bad actor who chooses to exaggerate or even flat-out lie about their experience in order to get the job they want.
10 Qualities That Returning Caregivers Bring to the Workplace
Candidates who have been out of the workforce acting as a caregiver accrue a plethora of skills and character-building traits that serve businesses well.
Interviews
12 Buzzwords to Say in Your Next Interview
Slipping in a buzzword or 10 during the interview process can be key.
Mentors
How to Ask Someone to Be Your Mentor
There's no doubt that a great mentor can be invaluable to your career -- after all, mentors are able to provide you with insightful feedback, introduce you to important connections and maybe even help you find your dream job.
Salary
9 Things to Never Say in a Salary Negotiation
No matter how many times you rehearse what to say, there's always that risk of fumbling right at the five-yard line. Instead of panicking, get prepared.
Interviews
11 Must-Ask Behavioral Interview Questions
Extend the conversation beyond the resume with these 11 behavioral interview questions.
Salary
7 Signs You're Underpaid -- and How to Earn More Now
Accepting less money than you're worth has serious repercussions.