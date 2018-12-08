Furniture Industry

Challenges of Modern Furniture Designing

As the customer expectations rise, contemporary furniture making also needs to find solutions to the various challenges it is facing and important innovations they are bringing
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Challenges of Modern Furniture Designing
Image credit: Shutterstock
Co-Founder Burosys
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Furniture designing is an artistic niche that caters to both the functionality as well as aesthetic appeal of different types of furniture. Basic storage and comfort are no longer the only functions associated with new-age contemporary furniture. There is demand for accessibility to the internet with one touch, charging ports, app-friendly features, etc. There is an increasing interest at workplaces to upgrade their space with smart furniture. This not only helps to boost employee productivity but also provides a more modern outlook to the office ambience.  Furniture is part of the interior design but its significance goes beyond just décor.

Contemporary furniture designing is limited only by imaginative and creative capabilities of the designer when it comes to combining function and fashion. Internet of Things (IoT) can now be expanded to modern furniture as well. However, the fast-paced evolution of technology is a challenge when it comes to new-age furniture designing. What was modern last year is no longer a recent feature. As the customer expectations rise, contemporary furniture making also needs to find solutions to the various challenges it is facing in the new environment.

1. Trends- Appeal of modern furniture is invariable but the trends that influence the choices of customers change constantly.  Keeping up with which style is ‘trending’ is enough to keep any brand on its toes. Thus, quick adaptability, agility as well as an understanding of the root causes of high volatility in ever-changing trends, is essential to keep up with constant change.

2. App-Ecosystem – The ultimate goal of every app, whether enterprise or social, is to help the users perform any task with comfort, ease and flexibility. So there is constant innovation of products to synchronise their functionality with the ‘comfort’ of apps. One such product is the height adjustable table that comes with its own app which reminds a person to sit/stand at regular intervals. Then there is a sofa that vibrates to let you know when you’ve been idling far too long.

3. Avoid Plagiarism and ‘Over-Designing’– In our industry, over-designing is a major problem. Interior designers rely on disciplines such as product design and industrial design but then tend to employee carpenters to bring their vision to life. Many have no choice other than to use the same metal base table with visible welded joints and poor engineering. However, leading manufacturers have sophisticated systems in place which produce the best quality hardware. Good Companies work hard to re-engineer frames to avoid plagiarism. Materials like aluminium that are lightweight, rust-proof, flexible and environment-friendly are preferred above others. As opposed to metal welded frames that have so many restrictions, a good simple design helps a facility manager to rectify the configurations with ease.

4. Avoid On-site Carpentry Work as Much as Possible- Old habits are hard to let go, but it is impossible to get a consistent finish every time with manual woodwork. At the same time, highly monolithic structures limit the agility of the ever-changing dynamics in offices. Now, desking systems, which are truly modular, help to keep the workspace fluid. It helps the offices to change or add on to the layout with very little changes to the framework. Aluminium frames have a consistent finish and quality and are very easy to assemble or dismantle.

5. Budget- Interior designing and décor have a direct impact on the productivity of people, which is why investing in building comfortable office furniture is essential. Today, office furniture that comes with innovative framework engineering is available economically.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Furniture Industry

4 Reasons Why the Furniture Industry in India Needs to Shift to Space-saving Options

News and Trends

Emerging Housing Trends in 2019

Success

How a Different Viewpoint Can Ensure Better Success Ratios