What 2018 Taught These Entrepreneurs

December 14, 2018 2 min read

We are always so busy trying to get things done that we never really take out the time to pause and reflect. The year-end holiday season is a good time to stop and ponder over our past experiences and what we have learnt in the process. This doesn’t just help us understand ourselves better but also informs our planning and decision-making processes going forward. We asked founders of start-ups in the Asia-Pacific region what they learned this year. Here’s what they had to say.

KIM CO LIM CEO & Founder of TripZeeker, the Philippines

Self-discipline. In a world full of distractions, I learned (and I’m constantly learning) how to stay in the course.

ZHULING CHEN Co-founder of aelf, China

My biggest lessons have been that it’s vital to take stock of what has brought the project success to date, and to learn from our mistakes. The year has taught me that constant communication with my mentors and peers is an integral part of conceptualizing the challenges which may lie ahead.

AHN BYUNG IK CEO of Fantom Foundation, South Korea

Fantom’s growth trajectory has been phenomenal this year. The success has brought valuable lessons—the importance of being nimble in an industry that is in constant flux, the emphasis on flexibility while maintaining a global perspective, and the constant need for innovation and disruption.

MIKE PRITCHETT CEO of Shootsta, Asia/ Australia/UK/US

Building a global business can’t be done well by remote control while sitting back in your home country. In fact, leaving your home country and setting up in the new regions you wish to launch into gives you priceless insight into the nuances that are key to success in those countries. The other thing I’ve learned is to back yourself.

MICHELE TUCCI Chief product officer at CredoLab, Singapore

I learned that while banks and fintechs discuss on commercial terms, on legal terms, on customer journeys, and on IT integrations, the only ones that remain neglected are the very consumers that must eventually be financially included.”

