Brazil's Key2Enable Wins The EdTech Innovation Startup Competition 2018 by Krypto Labs

The EdTech Innovation Startup Competition winners were chosen among 800 applications from across 58 countries.
Image credit: KryptoLabs
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

Krypto Labs, an Abu Dhabi-based innovation hub, has announced the winners of its global competition for startups that push the frontiers of transformation in education technology.

The EdTech Innovation Startup Competition 2018, which was held in Abu Dhabi recently, commended Key2Enable, a Brazil-based startup bringing digital accessibility to people of determination, with its Entrepreneur Hero award, including a grant of US$150,000 and the opportunity to join the Krypto Labs incubator program.

Key2Enable caters for the people of determination, who are unable to use computers and mobile devices due to motion limitations or lack of fine motor coordination, by providing innovative tools, such as the Key-X keyboard for accessing computers, learning and communicating.

The four runners-up, each awarded with $20,000, included the Supplemental Applications winner - Parlay from Canada which created a tool that helps teachers develop inclusive and data-driven class discussions; the Supplemental Applications winner - 42LAB, a Singapore-based app that introduces biotechnology to school students; the Curriculum Applications winner - Lebanon-based Kamkalima that developed a platform in Arabic that aids teachers and develops students’ reading and writing skills; and the Lifelong Learning Applications Category winner - Klazz from Germany which built a platform that makes language-travel more accessible by applying algorithmic solutions.

In addition, Angaza Elimu won the Best Impact Start-up award and a $20,000 grant for their efforts in enhancing education in Kenya by integrating technology within the classroom. Described as a ‘turnkey solution for schools’, the initiative sets to transform education in Kenya by creating a classroom integration model to strengthen the student-teacher relationship alongside a student portal to access educational content, while also providing regular training workshops and lessons for students outside of school hours.

The winners were chosen among 800 applications from across 58 countries by a judging panel which included Dr. Saleh Al Hashemi, Managing Director of Krypto Labs, Dr. Najla Al Naqbi, Innovation and e-learning Manager, Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi (ADEK), Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, and Asher Siddiqui, Partner at 500 Startups.

“We endeavor to propel start-ups and entrepreneurs to achieve their full potential, which is possible thanks to UAE’s strategy for Artificial Intelligence and the multiple government initiatives across the country,” said Dr. Saleh Al Hashemi, Managing Director of Krypto Labs. “The UAE’s commitment to establishing an environment of tech-growth that supports AI-based solutions has allowed us to accelerate towards our goal. Now is an iconic time for education; we are on the verge of forever-changing the main medium of knowledge by fusing it with AI-based technology.”

 

The EdTech Innovation Startup Competition 2018 winners Source: KryptoLabs.

Related: Krypto Labs Managing Director Dr. Saleh Al Hashemi On Supporting The UAE's Vision To Become A Global Innovation Hub

 

