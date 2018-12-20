Improve Your Site's Google Ranking With This All-in-One SEO Toolkit

Get a rank tracker, a site auditor, a keyword finder, and more.

December 20, 2018 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Search engine optimization, or SEO, is one of those internet concepts you might be tempted to disregard if you don't work directly in digital marketing or analytics. After all, so long as your website is live, people will be able to find it through a simple Google search... right?

Well, not exactly: Without a solid SEO strategy, your website has virtually no chance of landing on the first search engine results page (SERP)—and that's a problem. Research has shown that 75 percent of users don't venture beyond the first SERP, with more than 67 percent of all clicks on SERPs going to the top five listings on that first results page.

So yeah, good SEO matters. A lot.

But then we loop back to the issue of implementing SEO without knowing which strategies to utilize. Tackling complex, ever-changing search engine algorithms, managing keywords, and staying on top of your ranking all by yourself can feel like an impossible task—it's just little ol' you versus Google, after all.

That's where the RankActive SEO Toolkit comes in. Capable of managing up to 25 different projects, RankActive is a web-based kit featuring every tool you could possibly need to boost your ranking and drive traffic to your site. Use it to track your search engine rankings and explore high-performing keywords related to your content, then pull up information about your competition's traffic and visibility. From there, you can automatically compile audit pages for technical errors and broken links on your site. As an added bonus, RankActive can be integrated with Google Analytics in a snap (in one click, to be more specific) for seamless performance analysis.