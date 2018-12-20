SEO

Improve Your Site's Google Ranking With This All-in-One SEO Toolkit

Get a rank tracker, a site auditor, a keyword finder, and more.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Improve Your Site's Google Ranking With This All-in-One SEO Toolkit
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Search engine optimization, or SEO, is one of those internet concepts you might be tempted to disregard if you don't work directly in digital marketing or analytics. After all, so long as your website is live, people will be able to find it through a simple Google search... right?

Well, not exactly: Without a solid SEO strategy, your website has virtually no chance of landing on the first search engine results page (SERP)—and that's a problem. Research has shown that 75 percent of users don't venture beyond the first SERP, with more than 67 percent of all clicks on SERPs going to the top five listings on that first results page.

So yeah, good SEO matters. A lot. 

But then we loop back to the issue of implementing SEO without knowing which strategies to utilize. Tackling complex, ever-changing search engine algorithms, managing keywords, and staying on top of your ranking all by yourself can feel like an impossible task—it's just little ol' you versus Google, after all. 

That's where the RankActive SEO Toolkit comes in. Capable of managing up to 25 different projects, RankActive is a web-based kit featuring every tool you could possibly need to boost your ranking and drive traffic to your site. Use it to track your search engine rankings and explore high-performing keywords related to your content, then pull up information about your competition's traffic and visibility. From there, you can automatically compile audit pages for technical errors and broken links on your site. As an added bonus, RankActive can be integrated with Google Analytics in a snap (in one click, to be more specific) for seamless performance analysis. 

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

SEO

Boost Your Site's Google Ranking With This $20 SEO Software

SEO

4 Simple Steps to Boost Your Seasonal SEO Traffic

SEO

How to Create a User-Intent SEO Strategy