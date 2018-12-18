Managing Employees

Free Webinar: Strategies for Building a High-Performing Team

From hiring to motivating to compensating, here's what you need to know to help drive your team to achieve more.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar: Strategies for Building a High-Performing Team
Image credit: nd3000 | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

One thing even the most capable business owners soon come to realize: You can’t do it all yourself.

In order to build the business of your dreams, you need to be able to delegate and have the confidence that those tasks will be completed at or above expectations. But how do you go about hiring and maintaining an all-star team?

To find out, register now for a free webinar, “Strategies for Building a High-Performing Team,” presented by NetSuite and Entrepreneur. Entrepreneur VIP Contributor and author Jill Schiefelbein will host a conversation with Corey Schroeder, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Outdoor Living Brands, for a deep dive into four philosophies that are essential for building high-performing teams.

Register Now

We’ll share strategies and ideas that will help you:

  • Bring the right people into your organization and on your teams by setting clear roles, responsibilities, and goals.
  • Know how to best support your teams so that they continually meet and exceed expectations.
  • Communicate strategically with each member of your team to ensure that no balls are dropped and no opportunities are missed.
  • Understand how to best structure performance-based compensation, including Schroeder’s own 51 percent rule, that will help drive your teams to achieve more.

The “Strategies for Building a High-Performing Team” webinar will take place on Tuesday January 22, at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST. 

Register Now

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Managing Employees

The Magic of Verbal Affirmation and Emotional Connection In Management Roles

Managing Employees

5 Things to Do When an Employee's Performance Deteriorates

Managing Employees

How to Deal With the 7 Most-Challenging Workplace Personality Types