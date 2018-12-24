Take Notice: Intelak To Close Applications For Its Fifth Cohort on 31 December 2018

Intelak aims to build to a homegrown innovation ecosystem that will usher in the future of aviation, tourism and travel both globally and regionally.

December 24, 2018 2 min read

Innovators, early stage startups and students with unique ideas and business concepts can submit their applications for the fifth cohort of the Intelak incubator program, led by the Emirates Group, GE and Dubai Tourism, by the end of 2018.

Since its foundation two years ago, Intelak has been looking for ideas and business concepts that have the potential to redefine aviation, tourism and travel.

Its recently released impact report revealed the program’s positive contribution to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UAE- the principal partners have contributed close to AED 1.6 million in seed funding and in-kind support in the form of technology, mentoring and access to resources and equipment. Furthermore, the program has received over 1,000 applications, worked with over 80 teams through the innovation boot camp, graduated 16 teams through its accelerator program, and organized over 50 workshops. Intelak’s Idea Lab has also supported over 30 Emirati innovators in translating their ideas to proven business concepts.

Four startups from its latest cohort, namely UIQT Inc, Airspace, 16Trips, and Travezy, received AED 50,000 seed funding and a sixty-day intensive mentoring program with industry experts at the Dubai Technology and Entrepreneurship Centre (DTEC).

The program’s other success stories include SweepTeQ, one of the graduates of its second cohort, winning a place at Startupbootcamp London accelerator program, and Trift from its third cohort presenting their travel experience curation app to HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum during GITEX Future Stars and receiving additional financial support from Dubai Tourism.

Furthermore, two past graduates of Intelak were honored at the Agility Awards 2018 organized by Entrepreneur ME magazine. Dubz, which developed a practical and technology-enabled service to collect and deliver passenger baggage before or after flights later acquired by dnata, was named Logistics Innovation of the Year. The Concept, a team working on making inflight food trays lighter, ergonomic and more easily stowable, was presented with the Startup of the Year award.

