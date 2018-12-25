A Deep Dive into Entrepreneurship

What the 33-year-old Drunken Monkey founder learnt from scuba diving and surfing

December 25, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Water had always facinated the 33-year-old Drunken Monkey founder and scuba diving and surfing were something always on his mind. It was in 2010 that his cousins and he enrolled for an Open water scuba diving course. The dive site was next to an island called ‘pigeon island’ off the coast of northern Karnataka, near murdeshwar. The first experience of scuba diving was like nothing he had ever experienced. Soon, he got his open water scuba diving licence there. Since then Samrat has been regularly logging dives where ever he can around the world. He has regularly dived off the coast of Thailand and Andamans. He later got his ‘Adventure diver’ licenece and an ‘Advanced diving licenece’, which makes him do 40-metre dives and night dives too. Here’s more to his other side.

What does scuba diving teach you?

More than anything, It puts things in perspective. Under water you realize you are just your breath, and every breath matters. And the vastness of the ocean puts into perspective all the things we assume as problems in the outside world. It brings a sense of calmness to you.

How often do you indulge in adventure sports?

I try to fit in adventure sports when ever I travel, and I travel a minimum of 4 times a year.

Fitness regime

Morning Gym for an hour, evening sports for an hour and a half - basketball/soccer. Weekends cricket matches

Your current read

Relentless - by Tim Grover

Your favorite music

Pink Floyd

What thrills you the most

A really tough game of sport

One activity that calms you down

A good swim

(This article was first published in the December issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)