Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Sacoor Brothers

Sacoor Brothers wants to ensure there is something for every man's aesthetic this season.
The Executive Selection: Sacoor Brothers
Image credit: Sacoor Brothers
Sacoor Brothers Autumn/Winter 2018-19
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Known for its fine tailoring, mastered over the years since its beginnings in the early 1990s, Sacoor Brothers wants to ensure there is something for every man’s aesthetic this season. The Portuguese brand has presented a versatile line that “fits your mood,” comprising of three themes. The Introspect takes its color palette from the rich vintages of libraries and sports halls, taking in brown and tan blends to emulate urban inspired pieces, while The Explorer reflects cloudy blues and silver ash hues for a crisp and soft feel to the collection. Finally, there’s The Intuitive, which embodies the autumn tones of nature, while taking in eco-conscious design. For whichever look you’re keen on, this collection has it all. 

