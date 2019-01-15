This Is the Secret to Teamwide Productivity in 2019

How you can easily establish a highly-collaborative and productive workplace.

January 15, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

How do you measure a team’s productivity? In daylights? In sunsets? In midnights? In cups of coffee? Wait, scratch that—those are lyrics from a “RENT” song. In the real world, productivity tends to be measured by a team’s efficiency of production, or how much output its members can produce compared to their input of time, energy, and resources.

A little research reveals that there’s one main factor in making true productivity (i.e., performance) possible, and that’s improving team collaboration. A few years ago, experts at Stanford found that people are more motivated to complete challenges when they’re treated like part of a team, even when they’re physically apart.

Similarly, a recent study conducted by the Institute for Corporate Productivity and Babson College business professor Rob Cross found that successful companies were up to 5.5 times more likely to reward collaboration than their low-performing counterparts.

You can easily establish such an environment within your own workplace with the help of Glip, free software from RingCentral that’s designed to increase your team’s productivity, performance, and communication via effective collaboration. Available for both desktop and mobile, iOS and Android, Glip is a user-friendly tool that provides team messaging, file sharing, calendar syncing, and video meetings all on one platform.

It also includes a tool for task management across conversations and teams, which requires just a few clicks on your part, as well as unlimited storage for all of your projects. Glip keeps your team’s momentum going while streamlining your workflow, enhancing internal communication, and reducing file clutter. Basically, it’s like a beautiful combo of Slack, Skype, and Google Drive, but unified and completely free.

When we say Glip is free, we really mean it; it’s not just a free trial or free for a basic version. Glip’s starter plan is free to install on desktop and mobile, free for unlimited use of key features, and free for as many users as you want. Best of all, it is also, for now, free for an unlimited time.

Unlock your team’s potential by signing up for Glip today.