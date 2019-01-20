Mental health: Why It's Not About the New Year

The transition from one year to another gives us a chance to Recharge, Renew, Reset

January 20, 2019

Most of the conversation on groups, dinner tables and parties are about New Year resolutions. Most of you take an opportunity for a fresh start, making changes, ridding yourself of unhealthy habits, and maybe once and for all, creating and sticking to those New Year’s resolutions. Most of the time concentrating on new you with lifestyle changes like physical health, joining a gym, eating healthier, cutting down on alcohol — you know the drill.

Do you really think about Mental Health? Have you ever taken a mental health day off for your wellbeing?

Improving physical health isn’t the only resolution to consider. You can all resolve to improve your mental health, too.

New you are with New view towards your mental health and wellbeing. Some of the tips that can help you:

Be nice to yourself don’t ignore signs: When you are feeling low or exhausted the first instinct is often to fight through the pain and keep working, especially in a busy and demanding life. Listening to your emotions should be the first step when negative feelings emerge. It helps you find the next steps to solve the problem.

It’s good to slow down sometimes: By identifying and accepting your feelings, you can address the problem in a productive way. It helps you to think with clarity. Give yourself time to slow down. There’s no shame in taking a day off to engage in self-care that will help you de-stress and refocus. It’s important to take small vacations to rejuvenate. It helps you to have my time and enjoy things will you would like to get involved, something that inspires or motivates you.



Prioritize: First and foremost should be your own emotional and physical wellbeing. So set your priorities to avoid emotional clutter. It’s important to understand where emotional and mental exhaustion stems from and addressing the same. Try and focus on positive things instead of negative moments of the day

Always pause, take a breath and act instead of reacting instantly. You cannot control anyone except yourself. Maintain a journal so that you discharge your worries by writing them down, avoid procrastination and avoid wasting time and energy on futile stuff

Be Assertive: Many times you take up things just to keep another person happy. To avoid building frustration and stress, it’s important to know limitations, things you like and dislike. It’s important to learn to say no to request you aren’t comfortable with.

Take a social media holiday: Most of us are constantly on social media checking feeds. Many of us only get more depressed, anxious from our social media feeds. Comparing our lives to theirs, theirs always looks better. Feeling of missing out is constantly bothering, seeing other people having wonderful times. Take breaks, even if it’s for limited times. Resolve to check your feeds once every two hours. Stop altogether after 6 p.m.

Get Good Sleep: Poor sleep habits contribute to depressive symptoms. People with anxiety often aren’t able to sleep. The top way to improve sleep is to have a consistent bedtime. Avoid being on phone for long hours before bedtime. You should strive for a consistent six to eight hours daily. That will go a long way to helping you feel better.

At times when you are aware of challenges and are unable to resolve. External guidance and support system helps you regain emotional wellbeing, Don’t shy to seek help when necessary