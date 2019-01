Spruce up your look with any one from this collection.

January 19, 2019 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For a fancy night out, or for a bold touch to your boardroom attire, you can’t go wrong with accessories from a brand renowned for being bespoke tailors since 1871. With Ascots & Chapels’ new set of ties and bowties, you can definitely spruce up your look with any one from its collection, regardless of the occasion.

