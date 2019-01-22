Money

Can You Be Successful Without Getting a College Degree? (Infographic)

A look at the value of higher education.
Image credit: Hartcreations | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

Some of the biggest entrepreneurial success stories -- Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates -- all have a moment when the aspiring business leader decides to forgo degrees from prestigious institutions of higher learning in favor of attempting to get their company off the ground. Stories like these beg the question: In today’s economy, what is the value of higher education?

It depends on a number of factors, ranging from the career path you hope to pursue, what kind of home and family life you see for yourself, and your financial status. Check out the infographic below from Online College Plan to see what to take into account before deciding on an educational path.

