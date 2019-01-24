4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

AI healthcare -- such as virtual doctors and smart health apps -- saw a 48 percent growth rate since 2013, according to an analysis by 99designs.

January 24, 2019 1 min read

Looking for your next big business idea? You may want to consider pursuing artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare, personal coaching, founding an influencer agency or even dipping a toe into the drone industry, according to an new analysis by 99designs, a creative platform for logos and branding. After comparing thousands of design contests and projects launched on 99designs in Q4 2018 with those launched in 2013, the website pinpointed the areas with the highest percentage growth over the five-year span. The AI healthcare category, for example, which includes the likes of virtual doctors and smart health apps, showed a 48 percent spike since 2013. And as far as sheer number of design work requests, influencer agencies, which serve as liasions between social media personalities and the companies who partner with them, saw a 320 percent growth rate over the past five years.

Check out the infographic below for more on these four industries.