2 Ways to Make Money Online This Month

You don't have to be a superstar entrepreneur to get a corporate writing gig.

January 28, 2019 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ecommerce sales are expected to hit $4.88 trillion dollars by 2021 according to Statista. As of 2015, it’s estimated that 3.2 billion people use the internet every day according to Time Magazine. In the United States, 196 million people use social media every day according to Statista.

The opportunity online is great for entrepreneurs with billions of users on the web. Entrepreneurs can grow their business and generate revenue online in as many as 21 different ways and streams.

There is a wealth of content about making money online. You have probably read articles about creating courses, coaching, selling digital information products and offering services online. Today I'd like to share two non-traditional ways to make money online that you can add to your business this month. Use these to grow your revenue.

1. Corporate Freelancing

Corporations book entrepreneurs to create audio, video, and written content and pay well for it. They pay entrepreneurs to write blog posts, create podcast episode content, write newsletters, write copy, create funnels, write social media posts, create content plans, and much more.

Some amounts you can make for this type of freelance content creation are $25,000 per funnel, $4 a word for any kind of written content, $4,000 per thirty-minutes of audio content, and $6,000 per thirty-minutes of video content. Remember, corporate budgets are huge.

One tactic you can use to find these type of opportunities is using job websites. You can go to sites such as Indeed, Monster, etc. Type in the phrase for which you want to be booked. For example, you could type in “podcast” and you would get a list of companies looking to hire an employee for all kinds of things related to podcasting. It’s the same for the other types of content freelance opportunities.

This shows you that the company has a need for what you want to be booked to do. It takes the hard sell out of the equation. Corporations understand the value of content creation online. Pitch the marketing director at the company and show why booking you as a freelancer is much more cost-effective than hiring an employee.

You can show them that it’s less risk and there’s more accountability. They pay you one-off fees. They don’t have to pay for health insurance, 401K and other employee benefits. It can be an appealing proposal to a corporation. A simple search on the company’s website or on LinkedIn would tell you who the marketing director is. You then create the pitch.

Share information about why you’re an expert, show some samples of your work, show why they should go the freelancer route, and give them options for what you could do for them. Get clear on what type of content you want to create and start looking. There are billions in new revenue that hungry entrepreneurs will lock in. This is a great time of year to get booked. Don’t limit your earning potential by limiting your mindset.

2. Paid Writing

The seven major business and personal development publications get more than 500 million visitors monthly. The numbers get wild when you factor in industries such as entertainment, tech, hobbies, fashion and other life categories. Satista estimates that online publications get over one billion visitors every single day. It’s created a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to get their message and business in front of an ever-growing audience.

You can build a large email list and social media following. You can promote your books, products, services and courses. Shorter term, you can get paid for content -- written, audio and video -- this year.

There are many publications that pay for content. A simple Google search of “publications that pay for content” would give you many options. You don’t have to be a superstar entrepreneur to book paid gig writing. Send in a pitch that talks about who you are and why you’re an expert. Talk about what you’d specifically like to write about for that publication. Show some samples of your work. Beef up your samples if you have to by writing for publications for free.

Make the pitch compelling and hit them with a subject line that creates enough curiosity to get the editor to open the email. Send in pitches and lock in opportunities.

Don’t let anything keep you from taking action on this strategy. It’s a great time to be an entrepreneur. Use the internet and social media to grow your business and add new revenue streams.