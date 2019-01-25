Friday Flashback: Carlos Ghosn Resigns From Renault Amid Misconduct Charges

Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week

January 25, 2019 1 min read

Here's a new series on the big developments that took place in the APAC region over the past week.

1. Microsoft Bing now is blocked in China. The search engine has been shut following a government order



2. Renault boss Carlos Ghosn has resigned. Ghosn, who is facing three separate financial misconduct charges, is expected to stay behind bars for several months.



3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella believes every sector is going to be driven by digital and data in coming years. While addressing a panel at the World Economic Forum 2019, he shared his thoughts on the future of data and digital.