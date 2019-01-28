Vintage Beauty: A Sprawling Mansion with Unparalleled Luxury

The 13,000 sq ft mansion was redesigned where three different architectural influences from Samodh Palace, French Palace, and the English manor from Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice were compiled together

They say some houses have a saga to tell but Malini Saba, founder of Saba Industries and Saba Family house has a tale that you would love to decode on your own. Nestled in nine acres of land in Monaco, this mansion is the perfect example of elegance and unparalleled luxury.

Build in the 1980s the moment Saba laid her eyes on this house, she knew that her search of three years has finally come to an end.

The opulence of the 1800 style along with the center courtyard instantly made it the perfect place for her. The 13,000 sq ft mansion was redesigned where three different architectural influences from Samodh Palace, French Palace, and the English manor from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice were compiled together.

As tricky as it may sound but amalgamating these three cultures turned surprisingly beautiful.

"Everyone was weary of my taste but it turned out to be everything I wanted," says Saba, recalling the moment. An ardent philanthropist who has worked for various humanitarian causes, her house consists of six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a study with winding staircase and wall to wall bookshelves.

Be it a pool house or a mini-golf course, everything has been made keeping the minutest details in mind.

The stunning chandelier hanging from the ceiling of the living and dining room, and the fine gold engravings on the wall are a perfect example of how to engage design exquisitely with surroundings. Every room in Saba's house takes you to a different part of the world, bringing our wanderlust on the surface.

While you have a theme inspired by the French court donning one part of the house, the television room imports you to the land of Rajasthan with lower settings. Every bedroom is different, while one is all about Japan and cherry blossoms, another is all about Cambodian theme with colors from religious monument Angkor Wat.

Saba has a small mandir (prayer room) in the east side of the house. "It is very important for me to always incorporate that aspect into the home. The vibe of the house has a lot to do with energy and Feng Shui," she says.

While every corner has a charm of its own, Saba has a soft side for the library. "It’s where I can play my favourite music and cuddle my little one while I read or talk. When my family cannot find me in the home they can always find me in the library," she laughs.

(This article was first published in the January issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)