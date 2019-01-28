E-commerce

E-commerce Technology Trends That Will Take Center Stage In 2019

Looking forward to 2019, we can see that technology and the way in which it is implemented in the daily functions in the e-commerce industry
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
E-commerce Technology Trends That Will Take Center Stage In 2019
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Co-Founder and CTO, MiniDukan
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We are in 2019 and it’s easier to set up a business now than ever before. This is thanks to the growth of e-commerce accentuated by an increasing internet penetration around the globe. According to statistics, total worldwide e-commerce sales will reach a whopping amount of $3.3 trillion this year. With umpteen number of opportunities, e-commerce is all set to make the most of this year although the industry is counting on technology for its growth. Here’s a list of trending technologies that will take centre stage in 2019.

Omnichannel – The Seamless User Experience

An Omnichannel experience is created by implementing a multi-channel approach to serving customers, selling and marketing in a way to have a unified and connected user experience across platforms no matter where or how a customer reaches out to the company. Most major brands are working on creating an Omnichannel experience for their customers. Unifying the brand image and ensuring your consumer receives a uniform experience will result in better sales for any e-commerce organization.

Social Commerce – The Meeting Point

Social commerce is the imminent meeting point of social media and e-commerce. The latest social media trends suggest they have an impact on the customer’s decision-making process. This is something which can be used in order to improve customer experience on the whole. With the introduction of shoppable posts and stories, buy buttons and native marketplaces on the leading social media platforms, social commerce will be the best option for brands to convert their social media engagement into direct business.

IoT – The Internet of Things

The maximum growth in the retail sector is seen in the digital space. In 2019, we can predict that physical devices will be taking centre stage – be it through the implementation of smart buttons, or voice enables devices. IoT will lead technological advancements, by smoothening out services like inventory and supply chain management.

Blockchain – Designed for Ecommerce

Blockchains are the natural fit for the industry, considering they were designed to store transactional data. Blockchains can be an alternative payment method for faster and more secure transactions or it can also improvise order fulfilment and shipment tracking. Industry leaders around the world are already working and experimenting with blockchain as a platform for future trade.

Artificial Intelligence – The Learning Machine

In present-day technologies, Artificial Intelligence has proven to be the trendiest of all. Artificial Intelligence is helping e-commerce companies with recommendation engines, chatbots, virtual assistants and warehouse automation. AI-driven tech is also able to understand consumer behaviour and buying patterns. Being able to predict trends accurately will ensure that consumers needs are better met. Artificial Intelligence will provide a more personalized customer experience in the coming year.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle – Delivered by Drone

The future of drones being commercially used for deliveries has already begun. As a matter of fact, Amazon made its first air delivery in December 2016 and other players in the game are expected to follow. Drones can be an alternative to local delivery as they are cost-efficient and faster in comparison to the traditional delivery model. In the near future, seeing delivery drones will be as regular as seeing delivery trucks.

Looking forward to 2019, we can see that technology and the way in which it is implemented in the daily functions in the e-commerce industry will be further explored. Of course there will be more development in this field, however, e-commerce organizations which have not yet implemented these trends need to be up to date with regard to them and explore how these can help in bettering customer engagement and experience.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

E-commerce

Impact of Technology on E-Commerce Industry

E-commerce

Here's How Online Shopping Has Changed the Fundamentals of Fashion-Oriented Businesses

E-commerce

Has the Government Finally Woken Up to Support Homegrown E-tailers?