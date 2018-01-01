E-commerce
Retail
Why This Online Clothing Company Started Sharing Its Profits With Brick-and-Mortar Stores
To calm the nerves of traditional shops and department stores (and grow their customer base), Ledbury made a drastic offering.
More From This Topic
Websites
15 Tips for Designing a Mobile Friendly Ecommerce Website
If you don't already have one, here are some tips to help you create a solid e-commerce website for mobile.
Infographics
Why You Shouldn't Give Up on Social Commerce (Infographic)
Few consumers directly purchase through social channels -- because they haven't quite figured it out yet.
Amazon
Amazon Is Cracking Down on Counterfeit Goods
Apparently by levying a sizeable fee to merchants and requiring loads of proof that the products are legit.
Facebook Offering Refunds for Kids' In-App Purchases
Parents have a lot of worries when it comes to their kids. Will little Timmy make it into a top college? Will Jamie make the team? Will you ever get a refund for the $3,000 your smaller child blew on in-app purchases using your smartphone or tablet?
Amazon
Amazon Partners With Startups to Sell Crowdfunded Products
The online retailer is partnering with more than 25 crowdfunding platforms such as Indiegogo and venture capital firms to offer 200 products on the platform.
Bitcoin
Judge Says Bitcoin Isn't Really Money
The ruling is good news for the defendant, who was accused of money laundering via bitcoin.
Ready for Anything
Take Ecommerce to the Next Level With These 4 Marketing Strategies
Companies won't survive without a marketing strategy that radiates in many directions.
On-Demand
Vertical Is on the Horizon of the On-Demand Economy
The visible on-demand boom signals a shift from horizontal business models to vertical marketplaces. Here's what lies ahead in the 'age of vertical.'
The Fix
How a New, Mobile-Friendly Website Gave a Fitness Company a Boost in Profits
Fitlosophy's increased 65 percent in six months, thanks to Shopify's e-commerce platform.
E-commerce
SEC Investigating Alibaba's Accounting Practices
The company has provided the SEC with information about its accounting for logistics unit as well as operating data from its Singles' Day shopping festival.