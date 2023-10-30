InstaShop Founder John Tsioris Steps Down As CEO; Nikola Cabarkapa, Former COO, Will Now Lead The Dubai-Based Online Grocery And Delivery Platform

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

InstaShop founder John Tsioris is stepping down as CEO of the Dubai-based online grocery and delivery platform.

Tsioris will be succeeded by Nikola Cabarkapa, who was previously the COO of InstaShop. Cabarkapa, who has been an integral part of InstaShop's development since 2017, has held multiple roles during his tenure with the enterprise, and a statement noted that "he is well positioned to lead the company into its next phase."

"It has been a privilege and a truly fulfilling experience to lead InstaShop through its journey of rapid growth and transformation," Tsioris said. "All these years with such a wonderful team has filled me with memories that will be cherished. I now have absolute confidence in Nikola's ability to take InstaShop to the next level. His dedication, experience, work ethics, and vision make him a natural choice as a successor."

Tsioris founded InstaShop in 2015 with Ioanna Angelidaki. Under their leadership, the company grew to become one of the most prominent names in the MENA region's online grocery and delivery industry. In 2020, InstaShop was acquired by Delivery Hero, a global leader in online food ordering and delivery, for US$360 million. Since the acquisition, InstaShop has continued to operate as an independent brand under Tsioris and the local leadership team.

Commenting on his appointment, Cabarkapa said, "I am honored and excited to take on this new role. InstaShop's trajectory to this point has been remarkable, and I intend to continue John's excellent work in leading InstaShop to reach its full potential. I would like to thank John and Ioanna for the support and opportunities over the years, and for their trust throughout this rewarding journey. I am very excited to step into this role, and to continue delivering superior service for our customers."

