InstaShop Founder John Tsioris Steps Down As CEO; Nikola Cabarkapa, Former COO, Will Now Lead The Dubai-Based Online Grocery And Delivery Platform In 2020, InstaShop was acquired by Delivery Hero, a global leader in online food ordering and delivery, for US$360 million.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

InstaShop
InstaShop's John Tsioris (left) and Nikola Cabarkapa (right).

InstaShop founder John Tsioris is stepping down as CEO of the Dubai-based online grocery and delivery platform.

Tsioris will be succeeded by Nikola Cabarkapa, who was previously the COO of InstaShop. Cabarkapa, who has been an integral part of InstaShop's development since 2017, has held multiple roles during his tenure with the enterprise, and a statement noted that "he is well positioned to lead the company into its next phase."

"It has been a privilege and a truly fulfilling experience to lead InstaShop through its journey of rapid growth and transformation," Tsioris said. "All these years with such a wonderful team has filled me with memories that will be cherished. I now have absolute confidence in Nikola's ability to take InstaShop to the next level. His dedication, experience, work ethics, and vision make him a natural choice as a successor."

Tsioris founded InstaShop in 2015 with Ioanna Angelidaki. Under their leadership, the company grew to become one of the most prominent names in the MENA region's online grocery and delivery industry. In 2020, InstaShop was acquired by Delivery Hero, a global leader in online food ordering and delivery, for US$360 million. Since the acquisition, InstaShop has continued to operate as an independent brand under Tsioris and the local leadership team.

Commenting on his appointment, Cabarkapa said, "I am honored and excited to take on this new role. InstaShop's trajectory to this point has been remarkable, and I intend to continue John's excellent work in leading InstaShop to reach its full potential. I would like to thank John and Ioanna for the support and opportunities over the years, and for their trust throughout this rewarding journey. I am very excited to step into this role, and to continue delivering superior service for our customers."

Related: Fueling Up: Careem's Entrepreneurial Journey Is Back On, Says Co-Founder And CEO Mudassir Sheikha
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

News and Trends E-commerce InstaShop

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

5 Books That Will Change The Way You Think About Being an Effective Leader

Want to improve the way you lead? Learn from those who blazed the trails you hope to follow.

By Lucas Miller
Business Ideas

The 9 Most In-Demand Professional Certifications You Can Get Right Now

Want to boost your qualifications but not sure which certificates to pursue? Check out these in-demand professional certifications to pick your path.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Finance

How Decentralized Finance Supports Dubai's Growing Crypto Economy

Dubai, a city with a flourishing economy, is a trailblazer for technological innovation, and it is now competing to become a global hub for blockchain innovation and crypto enthusiasts.

By Marcello Mari
Growth Strategies

How Saudi Organizations Can Win The Competition For Next-Generation Talent

Saudi Arabia will continue to be a jobseekers' market for many years to come, with the competition for skilled workers across various industries becoming fiercer than ever.

By Robyn Wright
News and Trends

InstaShop Founder John Tsioris Steps Down As CEO; Nikola Cabarkapa, Former COO, Will Now Lead The Dubai-Based Online Grocery And Delivery Platform

In 2020, InstaShop was acquired by Delivery Hero, a global leader in online food ordering and delivery, for US$360 million.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Technology

From Strength To Strength: AEserver.com Founder And CEO Munir Badr

Badr has big plans for the future of AEserver.com, and he considers focusing on consistency and scalability as a building block for achieving them.

By Tamara Pupic