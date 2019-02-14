16 Tips to Succeed With Organic PR Outreach

Know what reporters pay attention to.

Recently, business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan nominated one of our clients for their award of excellence. Interestingly, they called the PR company instead of the client, which shows there was a direct relationship between the nomination and the PR efforts.

Public relations is an essential part of marketing for any company because it brings visibility and credibility to your business. Getting featured in top-tier outlets with millions of readers per month not only boosts your website traffic, but also lets people learn about you from a neutral perspective. This can mark the difference between acceptance and failure.

Yet, getting in the outlets is a difficult task. Knowing how to tell your story and who to tell it to is half the equation. The other half is how not to be ignored, even with the perfect pitch and timing. This usually requires hiring a PR company with years of experience and established connections, but there are some shortcuts, which even seasoned PR companies miss.

One of the easiest ways to get a placement is when a reporter is looking for sources -- and every day, there are dozens of such requests. Still, one must consider that journalists are busy people. And for every reporter, there are five PR firms. It's no wonder when authors post a request on Twitter or another platform, they are flooded with responses. So how do you stand out? What do reporters pay attention to and what do they leave out?

Here are a few tips: