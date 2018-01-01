David Niki

David Niki

Guest Writer
CMO of Innowire Advisory Inc.
David Niki is chief marketing officer at Innowire Advisory, where he helps blockchain, AI, AR/VR and cybersecurity companies with their marketing and PR. He's been a programmer since 1996, with a focus and passion for games.

More From David Niki

AI Won't Replace Us Until It Becomes Much More Like Us
Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence needs structural changes before it can really match up with humans.
5 min read
Blockchain Geopolitics: Is It East vs. West or Is It Large Countries vs. Small?
Blockchain

While some countries are restricting blockchain projects, others are actively recruiting them.
5 min read
The Scariest Thing About AI Is the Competitive Disadvantage of Being Slow to Adapt
Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence can give you a 360 degree view of customer preferences and needs.
7 min read
