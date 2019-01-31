5 Financial Assets Every Early Stage Entrepreneur Should Consider While Investing

While building their dream business, entrepreneurs pay very little attention to the personal finance

Entrepreneurship is a very risky game, especially during the early stages where you are bootstrapping the scale the idea into an actual business.

It also during these times, founders often ignore exhaust the personal investments to build their dream empire. However, just because you are an entrepreneur doesn’t really translate into you will be successful.

While building their dream business, entrepreneurs pay very little attention to their personal finance or wealth creation avenues. And by chance, if the business goes down – you investments will come to your rescue.

Entrepreneur India shares four financial assets every early-stage entrepreneur should invest in while they are busy building the next unicorn:

Mutual Funds

Wealth managers always say ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’. There are hundreds of funds that you can choose from depending on your risk appetite and get a good return

Additionally, Nitin Agarwal, CEO, Orowealth shares that investing in mutual funds allows you to have high liquidity, diversification, and a tax benefit.

“As an entrepreneur, mutual fund as a financial asset can be very important as it offers you the above-mentioned benefits along with an added layer of professional fund management”, he noted.

Exchange-traded funds

ETFs are passively managed funds and are bit different from actively managed funds such as the mutual funds which generally aim to outperform indices.

Sanjeev Sharma, Co-founder Sqrrl.in says ETFs can be easily bought or sold on the exchange and they help spread investment risk over a number of securities, thereby reducing stock-specific risk.

“Since entrepreneurs do not have a lot of time to spare to learn about stocks, investing in ETFs is recommended for them. They can just invest a small amount in a sector-based ETF and benefit from the sectoral growth,” he added.

Gold Funds

We don’t have to tell how much Indians love gold, but as an entrepreneur, you don’t have to invest in the actual metal. Instead, you can invest in gold funds.

“Even during the economic downturn and market volatility, gold has known to give positive returns, which is praiseworthy. Apart from that, gold funds involve easy liquidity options and the scope of starting small, which, for entrepreneurs, could be ideal. This, along with the fact that gold funds are also a good option to bring in diversification in portfolios, makes gold funds a very reliable and attractive option for entrepreneurs,” Sharma added.

Keyman Insurance

While a lot of us treat insurance as expenditure, in reality, it a financial asset and every individual should invest in it. Having said that, keyman insurance is not for your personal benefit, instead, it is to keeps the business floating as you are the boss here.

Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO, 5nance.com believes it is of utmost importance to play a balancing act between building a strong network for self and ensuring that the inherent risk of the dependence of a key person in the business. Investing in a financial instrument is easy as the results are clear. At the same time safeguarding the interest of the stakeholders is equally worthy.

“Be it a risk of any kind that is anticipated in the business, the survival of the entity is a key objective. One sound investment that each entrepreneur must ensure is to take keyman insurance that safeguards a potential risk in case of any eventuality of the key employees of the organization as a demise of a key person in a small organization can ultimately lead to the death of the established business”, he suggested.