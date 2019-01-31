Super Bowl

Check Out The 2019 Super Bowl Commercials Before the Big Game

Which is your favorite?
Check Out The 2019 Super Bowl Commercials Before the Big Game
Image credit: YouTube
Even if football isn’t your thing and you’re mostly attending your friend’s Super Bowl party for the snacks, the time-honored tradition of watching and rating the commercials is always an entertaining way to pass the time between onion dip refills.

The ads are typically hugely expensive -- last year, 30 seconds of air time cost an average of $5 million -- and star-studded affairs, and this year will be no different. Check out the Super Bowl commercial offerings from some of the biggest brands ahead of the matchup between the Rams and the Patriots.

Related: We Solved Rampant Absenteeism the Day After the Super Bowl by Going With the Flow

Doritos

In which Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys team up.

Pepsi

Steve Carell, Lil Jon and Cardi B hang out in a diner.

Coca-Cola

An animated ode to the soft drink.

Stella Artois

Carrie Bradshaw and The Dude walk into a bar.

Walmart

Pop culture cars start their engines.

Expensify

A very odd reminder from Adam Scott and 2 Chainz to make sure you get reimbursed.

Pringles

A smart device gains sentience thanks to a longing for pringles.

Michelob Ultra

Zoe Kravitz doing ASMR in nature? Sure, why not.

Amazon

Amazon’s Alexa mistakes, featuring Harrison Ford and Broad City stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson.

Microsoft 

A spotlight on the Xbox Adaptive Controller and its young fans 

M&M's

Christina Applegate chaueffeurs some disruptive chocolate-y passengers 

