Enhance Your Résumé with Essential Excel Skills for Less Than $40

Become your office's Excel expert.

February 2, 2019 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Here's a fun fact: Microsoft Excel is among the most in-demand tech skills out there, with nearly 80 percent of middle-skill jobs requiring Excel proficiency (among other digital know-how).

"But wait," you might be thinking. "Excel isn't all that special. I mean, isn't it just a simple spreadsheet program?" Well, yes and no. It is a spreadsheet program, to be sure, but its functions extend far beyond basic number-crunching and table-making. "Simple" it is not.

From creating data-based charts to forecasting trends, you'll become an expert in all of Excel's capabilities when you enroll in the 2019 Microsoft Excel Bootcamp Bundle. On sale for a limited time in the Entrepreneur Store, its 78-hour education is designed to turn you into a data-crunching pro with tools and training you can someday use as leverage to score a better salary or professional title.

The bundle includes five different courses on various uses of Excel, the first being a beginner-friendly primer on the program's latest edition. (You need to start somewhere, right?) Across 160 lectures and 32 hours of content, you'll discover how to use Excel to solve complicated problems, automate spreadsheets, design graphics, and use Pivot Tables — basic yet essential knowledge that'll serve as a solid foundation for the rest of your learning.

Next up is "Advanced Excel," a 20-lecture class covering intermediate-to-advanced functions within Excel. It'll show you how to create complex graphs within minutes, automate your spreadsheets with macros and VBA (Visual Basics for Applications) — i.e., Microsoft's programming language — use superpower functions to solve problems, and crunch intricate sets of raw data using Pivot Tables and Power Pivots.

Once you've mastered those topics, you'll move on to a course dedicated solely to Pivot Table. Within Excel, this feature lets you automatically sort data from one table and present it in another, which helps you draw conclusions from said data more efficiently. It can be a tough function for many users to grasp, but after completing all 39 modules within this training, you'll be a Pivot Table pro in no time.

The bundle's fourth offering comes in the form of a CPDUK-accredited class on VBA, the aforementioned computer language that's built into most Microsoft programs for streamlined data analysis. As you work your way through four hours of content, you'll learn how it can be used to automate tasks and operations within Excel; define and manage different variables; set up subroutines; and more.

The bundle concludes with a comprehensive course on how Excel can impact business decisions. Using a process inspired by a methodology that's taught to major financial institutions around the globe, this class will show you how to use financial modeling and forecasting techniques to turn data into solid business decisions. It (as well as the four other courses in the bundle) will make an excellent addition to your résumé.

