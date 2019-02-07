My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup Funding

500 Startups and Misk Innovation Launch An Early-Stage Startup Accelerator in Riyadh

Among the selected 21 startups for 500 Startups and Misk Innovation's first early-stage accelerator program in Riyadh 30% are female founders.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
500 Startups and Misk Innovation Launch An Early-Stage Startup Accelerator in Riyadh
Image credit: Misk Innovation, 500 Startups
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

500 Startups and Misk Innovation have chosen 21 startups from 15 MENA countries for its first early-stage accelerator program in Riyadh.

Among the selected startups 30% are female founders.

The newly-launched accelerator offers a 16-week course aimed at bringing growth hacking techniques and Silicon Valley expertise to emerging companies in the region, while its website states that participating startups will each get mentoring sessions, community outreach support, and a US$50,000 investment from 500 Falcons and possibly additional investment from affiliates.

“Many experts from Silicon Valley and the region will offer ongoing guidance to startups who are part of the accelerator,” said Deemah Al Yahya, CEO of Misk Innovation. “The program will provide advanced training in significant areas of growth and scalability, including marketing, communications and sales, customer service, data analysis, recruitment, finance and products, and system building.”

500 Startups has been an active investor in the MENA region since 2012, having launched the MENA-based fund 500 Falcons in 2017, while MiSK Innovation is one of the initiatives of the Misk Foundation which aims to enable youth to achieve the highest international standards for training in the areas of technology and innovation.

"We are extremely pleased with the quality of applicants we received for the inaugural cohort," said Sharif El-Badawi, Managing Partner of 500 Startups' MENA fund. "From a pool of nearly 500 applicants, approximately 23% received phone or in-person interviews, before we made the difficult decision to invest in the top 21 promising companies, representing a less than 5% acceptance rate."

Related: 500 Startups And Misk Innovation Team Up To Launch Accelerator Program In MENA

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup Funding

Medicus AI Raises AED11.5 Million In Its Ongoing Series A Round

Startup Funding

UAE Startup Melltoo Closes Pre-Series A Round With 500 Startups, Shorooq Investments, And Other Investors

Startup Funding

Falcon Network Accepts Applications For Startup Funding