How Salesforce's Innovative Productivity Solution Is Helping Teams Get More Done, Faster

February 6, 2019 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the realm of business-to-customer relationships, the ongoing digital revolution has created a special sort of snowball effect: As consumers’ use of the web evolves, so too have their expectations for companies. As a result, businesses have had to establish websites, grow social media presences, utilize customer management platforms like Salesforce, and find other ways to digitally evolve in order to deliver customer success.

And if they don’t? Well, they’ll go the way of a snowball in summer.

Of course, a business can’t achieve true customer success without building a foundation of employee success. In recent years, doing so has required a cultural shift in the way teams work together in order to streamline team collaboration and communication.

There are plenty of project management platforms out there that promise to do just that using a combination of emails, meetings, static documents, and file repositories. That sort of approach sounds great in theory. But here’s a little secret: It usually ends up doing more harm than good by forcing ideas, information, and teams into frustrating, stagnant silos. Not exactly the sort of thing you want in a workflow or workplace culture.

But then there’s Quip, a mobile-first, modern productivity solution from Salesforce. Instead of diminishing employees’ potential, the Quip Productivity Platform helps companies instill a culture of action — meaning an environment that is collaborative, communicative, and connected. As a result, things get done with fewer meetings, less email, and more opportunities for growth in order to meet the growing demands of customers.

Image Credit: Salesforce

“So how is Quip any different from other project management platform?” you might be wondering. Quip sets itself apart from its competition right off the bat as the only platform of its kind that’s natively integrated with Salesforce, the No. 1 customer relationship management system on the market. Given its popularity, there’s a decent chance you’re already using Salesforce to manage your customer relationships. So why bother with a separate collaboration tool when you could use one that’s specifically designed for the setup you already love? You'll quickly find that your team will be having conversations and completing projects in the context of the associated accounts, instead of in an unstructured, ad hoc manner which often leads to confusion and more work.

As far as front-end formatting goes, Quip revolves around a living document that serves as a hub for all of your projects and tasks. Real-time chat is available within every document so you don’t have to risk burying information within lengthy emails or chat threads. Simply @mention a team member within a spreadsheet, slide, task, or pinnable content to set due dates, assign tasks, or flag them for reviews, edits, and feedback.

You’ve also got an option to build collaborative presentations within Quip, which eliminates the need for unproductive in-person stand-ups and helps you make informed teamwide decisions faster. And thanks to that aforementioned Salesforce integration, you can see use the platform’s Einstein Analytics tool to see your presentation’s real impact among teammates, execs, and customers.

Then there’s the accessibility factor. With Quip, you don’t have to be online in order to interact with your team. So long as you’ve got its native app on your Mac/Windows computer or iOs/Android device, you’ll be able to access documents, spreadsheets, slides, and chat anytime and anywhere — an ideal setup for remote teams or those whose members travel frequently. Quip is also uniquely designed for the mobile era. No more pinching, zooming, or struggling to access information from your phone as your hurry off to a client meeting. Every feature that's available on the desktop and browser version is available on the iOS and Android apps. With Quip, commenting on the latest sales forecast is as easy as responding to a post on your favorite social platform.

Ready to begin cultivating a collaborative environment that benefits you, your employees, and your customers? You can sign up for a free demo and be contacted for a free trial of Quip today even if you’re not a Salesforce customer. Click here to learn more.