My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sales Strategies

Why Most Sales Scripts Suck (And What You Should Do Instead)

By using a sales structure and not sale scripts, you will win more sales, and that too consistently
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Most Sales Scripts Suck (And What You Should Do Instead)
Image credit: Pixabay
Founder, The 5% Institute
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

If you have read countless sales books and listened to the many old-school sales gurus – you’ll recognize one common theme in much of the rhetoric. That is: you should use sales scripts.

Although this may sound like music to your ears if you’re new to sales or have just started a business, this advice could actually be more damaging than beneficial.

Before we go into the why, let’s first explore why using exact sales scripts is so often taught.

It’s an easy fix solution

Diet pills and quick weight loss solutions; get rich quick schemes and much more – you may be smart enough to avoid products that focus on this kind of quick-fix marketing, but they’re still out there in great abundance. Why?
Because they sell, and can be very profitable.

The reason being, a quick fix, and quick result is a marketing tactic used by many because it works. Sadly though, most of the time it doesn't. But because it sells, many still sell and use this rhetoric.

In reality, your potential clients are allergic to using exact sales scripts, and we’re going to explore three reasons why.

It makes you sound robotic

You answer the phone, only to dread and learn that it’s another telemarketer trying to push a product or service. Before you have the chance to respond, they go into script mode – quickly reading off a piece of paper the words they’ve been taught to carefully use. Yuck.

The reason we feel this way is that when someone is using a script, we naturally know that they’re not being themselves. We can sense if it is either too staged, polished, or inauthentic.

This creates distrust, and people buy from people they trust. Naturally, we’re turned off, and it just overall makes the conversation (often one-sided) feel awkward.

Scripts work great only in the movies 

Furthermore, if the respondent doesn’t follow the script like the salesperson has been taught, this will then throw them off guard. Having them thrown off script creates extra pressure, and thus we have a downward spiral of more awkwardness and distrust.

Many sales gurus defend their position of using scripts by explaining how it works well in the movies. Someone says their script, the other person prepared with their script – follows suit with their carefully planned words.

However, in real life when sales professionals or entrepreneurs are engaging with potential clients, they’re missing their end of the script – meaning it’s more rather like improv than acting.

Because our potential clients have numerous ways to respond, and we’re then going off script. We’re setting ourselves up to fail. We’re keeping our response within a box, rather than actually being present to understand what it is they’re responding with.

It prevents your ability to be present in the moment

If you’re trained to respond with scripts, then you’re listening out for responses so you can use your next prepared script. This creates a disservice to both you and your potential client, because it robs you of the ability to be completely present, and actively listen to their areas of concern, or what it is they want to buy or achieve.

As a sales professional or an entrepreneur, the most vital aspect of the sales process is being able to actively decipher, understand and learn what it is they are actually saying.

So what can you do instead?

Use a sales structure and process, rather than a sales script. A sales structure means you have a step by step system that you can replicate consistently - so you know exactly where you are in the sales cycle, and what topic to focus on in your next line of questioning.

By using a sales structure, you can stay on control, qualify your potential clients, and build enough trust and value prior to asking for the sale.

A sales structure creates certainty for both yourself and potential client, as well as consistent positive experience for your current, and future clients.

By using a sales structure and not sale scripts – you’ll win more sales. And that too consistently.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sales Strategies

How Product Packaging Can Inspire Sales

Sales Strategies

The 5 Biggest Opportunities for B2B Sales Growth in 2019

Sales Strategies

This Is the Most Profitable Way to Sell Your Online Courses