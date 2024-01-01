Khabeer Rockley

Founder, The 5% Institute

Khabeer Rockley is an international speaker, sales and marketing strategy coach, and founder of The 5% Institute, a company dedicated to helping sales professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners get more leads, and win more sales.

Latest

Marketing

Why Most Sales Scripts Suck (And What You Should Do Instead)

By using a sales structure and not sale scripts, you will win more sales, and that too consistently

Growth Strategies

How to Stop Premature Presentation and Create Clients for Life

One of the challenges encountered while training business owners and sales professionals is having to unpick previous beliefs of pitching and then overcoming objections

