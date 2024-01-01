Khabeer Rockley
Founder, The 5% Institute
Khabeer Rockley is an international speaker, sales and marketing strategy coach, and founder of The 5% Institute, a company dedicated to helping sales professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners get more leads, and win more sales.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Why Most Sales Scripts Suck (And What You Should Do Instead)
By using a sales structure and not sale scripts, you will win more sales, and that too consistently
How to Stop Premature Presentation and Create Clients for Life
One of the challenges encountered while training business owners and sales professionals is having to unpick previous beliefs of pitching and then overcoming objections
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-