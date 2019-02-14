Stand-Up Comedian Chris Distefano's Journey From Physical Therapist to Professional Joke Maker

The Brooklyn-born comic reveals the secret of 'bombing gracefully.'

February 14, 2019 1 min read

In a way, every standup comedian is an entrepreneur. Especially when starting out, comics must be their own writer, director, manager, agent and booker.

Brooklyn-born Chris Distefano -- who burst onto the scene on MTV’s Guy Code -- has now been at it for over 10 years. His first hour-long special, Chris Distefano: Size 38 Waist, premiered in January on Comedy Central, and his weekly interstitial series, Stupid Questions with Chris Distefano, was just extended for a new batch of episodes. Additionally, he recently signed an overall deal with the network that includes a second hour-long stand-up special, an animated series and an unscripted series.

Related: How Rockabye Baby! Founder (and David Lee Roth's Sister) Hit It Big Turning Rock Songs Into Lullabies

On this episode of How Success Happens, we explore Distefano’s journey from full-time physical therapist to highly successful comedian. His secret? Credit something he’s dubbed “bombing gracefully.”