Public Speaking

Warren Buffett Took a Public-Speaking Course, and So Should You

One expert-led course is currently on sale in the Entrepreneur Store for less than $20
Warren Buffett Took a Public-Speaking Course, and So Should You
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Considering his indisputable status as one of the most successful business people of all time, you might be shocked to learn that renowned investor Warren Buffett struggled with a debilitating fear of public speaking in his early 20s.

It's true: The now-billionaire used to be so "terrified" of the mere idea of delivering a presentation, "he would arrange and choose his college classes to avoid having to get up in front of people," Forbes notes.

Buffett knew he had to do something about his public speaking anxiety, as such a phobia can have detrimental effects on a person's life. As he explained in an interview several years ago, "If you can’t communicate and talk to other people and get across your ideas, you’re giving up your potential." (This is especially true in the working world, as studies have shown that "oral communication" and "presentation skills" are among the top attributes recruiters look for in job candidates.)

At some point, Buffett decided to sign up for a professional development course on public speaking to tackle his anxieties for good. His learning didn't go off without a hitch — he actually dropped the class out of fear before enrolling for a second time — but he eventually completed the course, a decision he now cites as a key reason for his profound success.

Now, there's no guarantee you'll become the next Warren Buffett upon signing up for a public speaking class, though it surely wouldn't hurt your chances. One such option is "Powerful Communication Owns the Room with Bill Hoogterp," a three-day workshop that's currently on sale in the Entrepreneur Store.

As the founder and CEO of Own the Room, a consulting firm that trains executives in leadership and public speaking, Hoogterp knows the latest methodologies and technologies that make for great presentations. Over the course of 31 HD video lessons, he'll share with you his insights and advice on how to read an audience, be memorable, incorporate humor and audience involvement, develop a strong intro and conclusion, and other aspects of a solid presentation. He'll also go over a handful of troubleshooting strategies you can practice to ensure every speech is successful, and show you how to apply what you've learned to elevator sales pitches, business talks, and other professional situations.

For the next few days, our readers can sign up for lifetime access to "Powerful Communication Owns the Room with Bill Hoogterp" for only $19.99 — a 79 percent markdown on the original retail price of $99.

